Analyzing Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) & Its Competitors

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Malt beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Anheuser-Busch InBev to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev alerts:

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev 14.17% 19.47% 6.40% Anheuser-Busch InBev Competitors 5.91% 8.13% 4.06%

Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev pays an annual dividend of $3.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 53.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev $56.44 billion $8.00 billion 27.21 Anheuser-Busch InBev Competitors $9.86 billion $1.07 billion 32.14

Anheuser-Busch InBev has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Anheuser-Busch InBev is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Anheuser-Busch InBev has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev 1 1 8 0 2.70 Anheuser-Busch InBev Competitors 82 295 288 14 2.34

Anheuser-Busch InBev presently has a consensus target price of $129.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies have a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.