Analyzing Baidu (BIDU) and The Competition

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Baidu to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Baidu has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 21.67% 17.61% 8.15% Baidu Competitors -16.68% -46.69% -1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baidu and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $13.03 billion $2.81 billion 27.69 Baidu Competitors $6.96 billion $965.72 million 38.62

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Baidu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baidu and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 6 11 1 2.63 Baidu Competitors 501 1885 4592 225 2.63

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $252.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.24%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baidu beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps. It also provides Baijiahao, a publisher platform for content providers; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Haokan Videos, an online short-form video aggregation platform; Baidu Knows, a knowledge sharing platform; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Education, an online educational resources platform; Baidu Mobile Assistant, a mobile app marketplace; Baidu Mobile Guardian, a phone security software; DuerOS, a conversational artificial intelligence platform; Baidu Wallet, an online and mobile payment service; Baidu Consumer Credit, an installment payment service; Baidu Wealth Management, a wealth management service; Baidu Maps that offers services relating to locations and intelligent routing and navigation; Baidu Cloud Drive, a personal cloud service platform; and various mobile products and services. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, as well as Baidu Feed; Baidu Cloud, a public cloud computing platform; and Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform. The iQIYI segment provides Internet video streaming services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

