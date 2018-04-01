Analyzing Carbo Ceramics (CRR) & Owens Corning (OC)

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Owens Corning pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Carbo Ceramics does not pay a dividend. Owens Corning pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Owens Corning has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Carbo Ceramics has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens Corning has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carbo Ceramics and Owens Corning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbo Ceramics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Owens Corning 0 8 11 0 2.58

Carbo Ceramics currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Owens Corning has a consensus price target of $87.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Carbo Ceramics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbo Ceramics is more favorable than Owens Corning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Carbo Ceramics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Owens Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Carbo Ceramics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Owens Corning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbo Ceramics and Owens Corning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbo Ceramics $188.76 million 1.04 -$253.11 million ($3.77) -1.92 Owens Corning $6.38 billion 1.41 $289.00 million $4.40 18.27

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Carbo Ceramics. Carbo Ceramics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Owens Corning, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carbo Ceramics and Owens Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbo Ceramics -67.47% -20.27% -16.40% Owens Corning 4.53% 12.26% 5.88%

Summary

Owens Corning beats Carbo Ceramics on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbo Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac. It also sells fracture stimulation software under the FracPro brand; and offers fracture design and consulting services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies under the StrataGen brand name. The Environmental Products and Services segment provides spill prevention, containment, and countermeasure systems for the oil and gas industry. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The Company’s segments include Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment sells glass fiber and/or glass mat directly to a small number of shingle manufacturers. Its insulating products include thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, foam sheathing and accessories, and these are sold under brand names, such as Owens Corning PINK FIBERGLAS Insulation. The primary products in the Roofing segment are laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles. Its other products include oxidized asphalt, roofing components and synthetic packaging materials.

