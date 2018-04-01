Analyzing Century Communities (CCS) and Its Rivals

Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Century Communities to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Century Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 3.55% 11.79% 4.89% Century Communities Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Risk & Volatility

Century Communities has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Communities and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 0 6 0 3.00 Century Communities Competitors 239 910 798 51 2.33

Century Communities presently has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 3.42%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Communities and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $1.41 billion $50.29 million 10.44 Century Communities Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.57

Century Communities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Century Communities. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Century Communities beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

