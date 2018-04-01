Analyzing Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) and SJW Group (SJW)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE: SBS) and SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and SJW Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 2 2 0 2.20 SJW Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and SJW Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico 17.29% 14.98% 6.67% SJW Group 15.21% 10.57% 3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and SJW Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.58 billion 1.58 $844.93 million $1.16 9.13 SJW Group $389.23 million 2.78 $59.20 million $2.26 23.32

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher revenue and earnings than SJW Group. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SJW Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJW Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SJW Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SJW Group pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SJW Group has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of SJW Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of SJW Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico beats SJW Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 230,000 connections that serve approximately 1 million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 14,000 connections, which serve 42,000 people in a service area comprising 244 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SJW Land Company, owns undeveloped land in Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

