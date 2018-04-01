Head to Head Review: Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) vs. Its Competitors

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE: AKO.B) is one of 13 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Embotelladora Andina to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina’s peers have a beta of 0.14, meaning that their average stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina $2.85 billion $181.50 million 25.43 Embotelladora Andina Competitors $5.97 billion $350.14 million -10.07

Embotelladora Andina’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Embotelladora Andina and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina 1 0 1 0 2.00 Embotelladora Andina Competitors 68 361 468 25 2.49

Embotelladora Andina presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.50%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 22.74%. Given Embotelladora Andina’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embotelladora Andina has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Embotelladora Andina pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 40.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina 6.40% 14.25% 5.61% Embotelladora Andina Competitors 4.08% 14.75% 7.72%

Summary

Embotelladora Andina peers beat Embotelladora Andina on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Company produces, markets and distributes the Coca-Cola trademark beverages and brands licensed from third-parties throughout its franchise territories. It manufactures polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles primarily for its own use in the packaging of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, it produces tea and juices for Leao Alimentos e Industria Ltda. It also distributes non-carbonated beverages in Brazil, such as tea, fruit juices, energy drinks, sport drinks and waters. It distributes beer in Brazil under the brands Amstel, Bavaria, Birra Moretti, Dos Equis (XX), Edelweiss, Heineken and Kaiser.

