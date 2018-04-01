Financial Analysis: Iberdrola (IBDRY) versus Its Peers

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS: IBDRY) is one of 322 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Iberdrola to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iberdrola and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 4 1 0 2.20 Iberdrola Competitors 714 2104 1755 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Iberdrola’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iberdrola has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 10.33% 7.31% 2.75% Iberdrola Competitors 9.49% 10.92% 4.88%

Risk & Volatility

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $32.33 billion $3.02 billion N/A Iberdrola Competitors $13.07 billion $1.03 billion 18.27

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Summary

Iberdrola rivals beat Iberdrola on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, gas combined cycle, and cogeneration facilities; and electricity from onshore and offshore wind, mini-hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It also stores, trades in, and retails natural gas. In addition, the company provides engineering and construction services for power generation facilities; and sells and rents housing, offices, and commercials. Further, it engages in services, data management, general networking, asset management, marketing, telecommunications, real estate, material merchandising, purchase agency, finance, insurance, and other businesses. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

