RPX (RPXC) & Kforce (KFRC) Head to Head Contrast

Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) and RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kforce alerts:

This table compares Kforce and RPX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.36 billion 0.52 $33.28 million $1.57 17.23 RPX $330.46 million 1.61 -$79.14 million $0.51 20.96

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than RPX. Kforce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and RPX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 2.45% 29.84% 10.21% RPX -23.95% 6.17% 4.24%

Dividends

Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. RPX pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kforce pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPX pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kforce and RPX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 2 2 0 2.50 RPX 1 1 1 0 2.00

Kforce currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.96%. RPX has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given RPX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RPX is more favorable than Kforce.

Risk & Volatility

Kforce has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPX has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Kforce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of RPX shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Kforce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of RPX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kforce beats RPX on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The GS segment provides staffing services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. It offers integrated business solutions to its clients in areas, such as information technology infrastructure transformation, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management and analytics, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, and accounting. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About RPX

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services. Its patent risk management segment generates its revenues from membership subscriptions, premiums earned from insurance policies, and management fees for marketing, underwriting, and claim management. Its discovery services segment generates its revenues from fees generated for data collection, hosting and processing, project management, and document review services. The Company serves clients in a range of industries, including consumer electronics, personal computers, e-commerce, financial services, software, media content and distribution, mobile communications and handsets, networking and semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.