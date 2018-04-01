Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lundin Mining to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.08 billion $426.50 million 11.14 Lundin Mining Competitors $5.84 billion $915.19 million 75.50

Lundin Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.24% 10.91% 6.54% Lundin Mining Competitors -468.72% -60.66% -4.54%

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lundin Mining pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lundin Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 302 1010 1226 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Lundin Mining’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s competitors have a beta of 5.31, meaning that their average share price is 431% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining competitors beat Lundin Mining on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other. Its geographical segments include Europe, Asia, South America and North America. It is engaged in producing copper, nickel and zinc. Its operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States, the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also owns the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex (Candelaria) located in Chile. It holds an indirect equity interest in the Tenke Fungurume mine located in the DRC and the Freeport Cobalt Oy business (Freeport Cobalt), which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. It is engaged in drilling on the Elida porphyry project.

