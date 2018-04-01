Analyzing Nexvet Biopharma (NVET) & Ignyta (RXDX)

Nexvet Biopharma (NASDAQ: NVET) and Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nexvet Biopharma and Ignyta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexvet Biopharma N/A -102.72% -89.82% Ignyta N/A -113.09% -68.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexvet Biopharma and Ignyta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexvet Biopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ignyta N/A N/A -$103.63 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Nexvet Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ignyta shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Nexvet Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ignyta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexvet Biopharma and Ignyta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexvet Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ignyta 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nexvet Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.72, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Ignyta has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Nexvet Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexvet Biopharma is more favorable than Ignyta.

Summary

Ignyta beats Nexvet Biopharma on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexvet Biopharma

Nexvet Biopharma public limited company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing species-specific biologics. The Company’s platform technology, which it refers to as PETization, is an algorithmic approach that enables the Company to create monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) a type of biologic, that are designed to be recognized as self or native by an animal’s immune system, a property referred to as 100% species-specificity. PETization is designed to build upon the safety and efficacy data from clinically tested human therapies to create new therapies for companion animals. Biologics generally include mAbs, which are targeted antibodies derived from identical (clonal) cells. The Company’s advanced product candidates are in pivotal-phase development: ranevetmab (or NV-01) and frunevetmab (or NV-02).

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106. Entrectinib is an orally bioavailable, central nervous system (CNS)-active, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed to the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family of tyrosine kinase receptors (TRKA, TRKB and TRKC), ROS1 and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) proteins. RXDX-105 is an orally bioavailable, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-sparing, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of rearranged during transfection (RET). Taladegib is an orally bioavailable, small molecule hedgehog/smoothened antagonist. RXDX-106 is a pseudo-irreversible, small molecule inhibitor of TYRO3, AXL and MER (collectively TAM), and c-MET.

