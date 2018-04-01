Analyzing Primero Mining (PPPMF) & Its Competitors

Primero Mining (OTCMKTS: PPPMF) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Primero Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Primero Mining has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primero Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Primero Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primero Mining 2 1 0 0 1.33 Primero Mining Competitors 414 1718 1612 67 2.35

Primero Mining currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.47%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Primero Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Primero Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Primero Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primero Mining -372.15% -2.40% -1.26% Primero Mining Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Primero Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primero Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primero Mining $91.77 million -$409.68 million N/A Primero Mining Competitors $1.40 billion $84.23 million 39.32

Primero Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primero Mining.

Summary

Primero Mining competitors beat Primero Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Primero Mining

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate. It owns over two producing properties, including the San Dimas gold-silver mine, located in Mexico’s San Dimas district, and the Black Fox mine, located in the Township of Black River-Matheson, Ontario, Canada. It owns properties adjacent to the Black Fox mine, Grey Fox and Pike River, which together with the Black Fox mine and the Black Fox mill, located on the Stock Mill property, comprise the Black Fox Complex. It also owns over two exploration properties, including the Cerro del Gallo gold-silver-copper project, which is located in the state of Guanajuato in central Mexico, and Ventanas, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

