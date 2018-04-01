Resonant (RESN) and Velti (VELTF) Head to Head Analysis

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) and Velti (OTCMKTS:VELTF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Velti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $650,000.00 125.98 -$21.65 million ($1.26) -2.53 Velti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Velti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resonant.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Resonant and Velti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00 Velti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resonant currently has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. Given Resonant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than Velti.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velti has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Velti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -3,315.93% -126.81% -108.79% Velti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Resonant beats Velti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc. is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. The Company uses a technology called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The Company uses ISN to develop new classes of filter designs. The Company is also developing a series of single-band surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs for frequency bands. The Company is developing multiplexer filter designs for over two bands to address the carrier aggregation (CA) requirements of its customers. In addition, the Company is also developing reconfigurable filter designs to replace multiple filters for multiple bands. The Company is also involved in the development of a filter reconfigurable between three bands.

About Velti

Velti PLC is a mobile marketing and advertising technology company. The Company offers Velti, a global marketing platform that connects brands with consumers around the world. The Company delivers mobile marketing solutions to consumers. The Company’s products include Inspire, Excite and 5ML. The Company’s solutions use mobile, social and traditional channels to drive consumer actions from prepaid and postpaid mobile customers. The Company builds mobile sites and applications that can be optimized for over 6,000 types of mobile devices. The Company allows users to create mobile communities from scratch or import existing communities and establish mobile as the primary channel for instant and personalized brand interactions. The Company offers its mobile marketing solutions for mobile operators, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and media. Its Loyal-Me for operators is a cross-channel loyalty program developed to change subscriber behavior and drive key performance indicators (KPIs).

