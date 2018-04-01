Head-To-Head Analysis: Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS: SWRAY) and Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Swire Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Air Transport Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Air Transport Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swire Pacific and Air Transport Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $8.04 billion 1.16 $1.24 billion $0.26 39.62 Air Transport Services Group $1.07 billion 1.29 $18.49 million $0.90 25.91

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Air Transport Services Group. Air Transport Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swire Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Transport Services Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Air Transport Services Group does not pay a dividend. Swire Pacific pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Air Transport Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Air Transport Services Group 1.73% 18.48% 4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Swire Pacific and Air Transport Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Transport Services Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Air Transport Services Group has a consensus price target of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats Swire Pacific on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in investment of property, manufacturing and sale of beverage and the operation of airlines. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through five segments. The Property segment is engaged in the property investment, hotel investment and property trading. The property investment portfolio in Hong Kong comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments and other luxury residential accommodation in prime locations. The Beverages segment is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of products of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). The products include sparkling and water, among others. The Aviation segment provides passenger services and cargo services through the operation of airlines. The Trading and Industrial segment is engaged in the retail business and the sale of automobiles. The Marine Services segment provides support services for offshore energy industry.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, and aircraft line maintenance services; and flight crew training, air dispatch, and flight monitoring services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and resells and brokers aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 70 serviceable Boeing 767, 757, and 737 cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

