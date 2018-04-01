Head to Head Comparison: Spire (SR) vs. The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY)

Spire (NYSE: SR) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.74 billion 2.01 $161.60 million $3.56 20.31 The Hong Kong and China Gas $3.68 billion 7.98 $959.71 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Volatility and Risk

Spire has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spire and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 2 2 3 0 2.14 The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.56%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 12.86% 8.91% 2.76% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Spire pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Spire beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc., formerly The Laclede Group, Inc., is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation. The Company has two business segments, which include gas utility and gas marketing. The gas utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company (Laclede Gas), Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco) and EnergySouth, Inc. (EnergySouth). The gas marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc. (LER), a subsidiary engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Laclede Gas is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers, through Missouri Gas Energy (MGE), Kansas City and western Missouri.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It provides clean fuels, such as liquefied natural gas, methanol, and other gasoline substitutes; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations, landfill gas projects, aviation fuel facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. The company operates a pipeline network consisting of approximately 3,500 kilometers of gas pipes severing approximately 1.8 million customers. The company also provides connectivity and cloud computing services to professional clients, including telecommunications carriers, international network service providers, and reputable corporations. In addition, it engages in software development, project implementation, and system integration businesses; and consultancy and engineering contractor services, such as utilities installation, infrastructure construction, trenchless technologies, and civil and building engineering services for public and private projects, as well as manufacturing smart gas meters. Further, the company is involved in café, restaurant, and retail sales businesses; the development of automatic meter reading systems; laboratory testing; gas sales, payment gateway, water supply, and related businesses; coal and logistics businesses; financial activities; and securities investment. Additionally, it offers project management, consultancy, and research and development services. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is based in North Point, Hong Kong.

