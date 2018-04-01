SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Vestas Wind System (VWDRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vestas Wind System (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Vestas Wind System pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SunPower does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind System and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind System 9.00% 28.59% 8.85% SunPower -45.47% -8.74% -1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Vestas Wind System has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vestas Wind System and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind System 0 1 2 0 2.67 SunPower 1 7 3 0 2.18

SunPower has a consensus target price of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than Vestas Wind System.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vestas Wind System and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind System $11.24 billion 1.38 $1.01 billion N/A N/A SunPower $1.87 billion 0.60 -$851.16 million ($0.41) -19.46

Vestas Wind System has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower.

Summary

Vestas Wind System beats SunPower on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind System

Vestas Wind Systems A/S develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power solutions and Service. The Project segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems, as well as utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

