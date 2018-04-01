Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Stock Price

News coverage about Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andeavor earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4020064523522 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Andeavor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Andeavor to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Andeavor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Shares of ANDV stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,462.51, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.37%. sell-side analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, SVP Michael James Morrison purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.83 per share, for a total transaction of $159,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blane W. Peery sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $100,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,602 shares of company stock worth $20,963,955. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/andeavor-andv-receives-news-impact-score-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.