Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

TGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Andina Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Andina Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andina Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $9.45 on Friday. Andina Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $329.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Andina Acquisition had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. equities analysts expect that Andina Acquisition will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Andina Acquisition’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Andina Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

