Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs to Conviction-Buy

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs currently has GBX 2,300 ($31.78) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,400 ($19.34).

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.36) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,400 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($21.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,580 ($21.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($26.53) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,270 ($17.55) to GBX 1,550 ($21.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.01).

Shares of LON AAL remained flat at $GBX 1,661 ($22.95) during midday trading on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 950.10 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,870 ($25.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.39), for a total transaction of £1,847,638.62 ($2,552,692.21).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

