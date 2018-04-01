ANRYZE (RYZ) Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. ANRYZE has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANRYZE token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ANRYZE has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00702478 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00159703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033659 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029934 BTC.

About ANRYZE

ANRYZE’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here. ANRYZE’s official message board is medium.com/anryze. ANRYZE’s official website is anryze.com.

Buying and Selling ANRYZE

ANRYZE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase ANRYZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANRYZE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANRYZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

