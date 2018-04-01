AntiBitcoin (ANTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $81,086.00

AntiBitcoin (CURRENCY:ANTI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One AntiBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. AntiBitcoin has a market capitalization of $81,086.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of AntiBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiBitcoin has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AntiBitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.05 or 0.09520990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00156201 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.01932460 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021524 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016196 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

AntiBitcoin Profile

AntiBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2015. AntiBitcoin’s total supply is 17,465,159 coins. AntiBitcoin’s official website is anti.cash. AntiBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @anti_bitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anti Bitcoin was created as a symbol against greed and dishonesty inside the cryptocurrency community, it seeks to point out bitcoin's greatest flaws, such as market manipulation by small groups of individuals. “

Buying and Selling AntiBitcoin

AntiBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy AntiBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiBitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for AntiBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AntiBitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.