Antofagasta (ANTO) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs currently has GBX 950 ($13.13) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($10.36).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 690 ($9.53) to GBX 780 ($10.78) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,000 ($13.82) to GBX 1,010 ($13.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($15.61) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 800 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($12.43) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 911.50 ($12.59).

ANTO remained flat at $GBX 921 ($12.72) during trading on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,071 ($14.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

