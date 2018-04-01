Apache (APA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Apache (NYSE:APA) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apache earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.0401556711026 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern's scoring:

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,760. Apache has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,678.12, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apache will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

