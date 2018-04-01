OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Boosts Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 83.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of Apache stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,760. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14,678.12, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Boosts Stake in Apache Co. (APA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/apache-co-apa-shares-bought-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-updated.html.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.