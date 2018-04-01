API Technologies (ATNY) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about API Technologies (NASDAQ:ATNY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. API Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7840442561208 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ATNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,329. API Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

API Technologies Company Profile

API Technologies Corp. (API) is engaged in providing radio frequency (RF) microwave, microelectronic, power and security solutions. The Company offers a range of RF, microwave, millimeter wave and microelectronics products ranging from components to complete system solutions. The Company operates through three segments.

