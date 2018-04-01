Appian Corp (APPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,675 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,309,815 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $25.18 on Friday. Appian has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1,529.43 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. Appian’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 21,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $594,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $712,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 431,288 shares of company stock valued at $11,254,860 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Appian by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,017,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,942,000 after buying an additional 1,238,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Appian by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 127,545 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Appian by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 282,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Appian Corp (APPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/appian-corp-appn-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest.html.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.