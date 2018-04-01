AppleCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (APW)

AppleCoin (CURRENCY:APW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One AppleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AppleCoin has a market cap of $13.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AppleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AppleCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00719115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00161000 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030847 BTC.

About AppleCoin

AppleCoin’s total supply is 1,600,127,252 coins and its circulating supply is 127,252 coins. AppleCoin’s official website is apcoin.co. AppleCoin’s official Twitter account is @Apple_coin.

AppleCoin Coin Trading

AppleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase AppleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppleCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

