Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,800 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 6,873 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $511,419.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,343,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE AIT) traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $73.75. 362,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,554. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2,827.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $667.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.05 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

