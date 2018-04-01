Applied Materials (AMAT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.64 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58,428.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $214,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 53,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,833,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,428. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

