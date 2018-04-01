Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Price

Media stories about Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the manufacturing equipment provider an impact score of 46.1874241216545 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,580,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,521,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,428.71, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 53,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,161.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,466 shares of company stock worth $3,970,428. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

