Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 826,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $35,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,486.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

AAOI stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $488.70, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.58. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $103.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.22 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 19.34%. sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

