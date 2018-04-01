Apptio Inc (APTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTI shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apptio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apptio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $809,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,409 shares of company stock worth $15,561,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apptio in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apptio in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apptio (NASDAQ APTI) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. 888,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,128. The company has a market cap of $1,295.92, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of -0.19. Apptio has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. analysts predict that Apptio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

