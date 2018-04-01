Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.7148818165014 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

APRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Apricus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of APRI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 1,132,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,164. Apricus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which develops pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of products and product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The Company’s drug delivery technology is a permeation enhancer called NexACT.

