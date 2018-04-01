AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $339,621.00 and approximately $599.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001910 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001864 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,030.20 or 3.32447000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00150000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003412 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,662,015 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

