Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aradigm earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8947163281826 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ARDM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 90,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,666. Aradigm has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Aradigm will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut Aradigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Aradigm news, insider Juergen Kurt Froehlich sold 17,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $26,026.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases. The company's lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq (ARD-3150) and Lipoquin (ARD-3100) that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis.

