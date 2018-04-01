Archrock Partners LP (APLP) Receives $16.13 Average PT from Analysts

Archrock Partners LP (NASDAQ:APLP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Archrock Partners in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Archrock Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 296,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.92, a PE ratio of -1,298.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03. Archrock Partners has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Archrock Partners had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Archrock Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Archrock Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 59.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,185,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 441,090 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 63.5% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 715,440 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 491,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P. is engaged in natural gas compression industry in the United States. The Company’s contract operations services include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

