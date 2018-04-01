Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

ARCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,765.37, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.38 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 57.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.35%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Arougheti acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 984,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $47,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,400 shares of company stock worth $443,850 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,600,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,217.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,739,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,603 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 955,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,629,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 260,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,732,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

