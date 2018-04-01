Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Argentum has a market cap of $993,045.00 and approximately $2,761.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2013. Argentum’s total supply is 9,233,509 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

