Argentum Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Argentum has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $2,524.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2013. Argentum’s total supply is 9,235,789 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

