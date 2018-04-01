AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 (AT1) PT Set at €7.30 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.30 ($9.01) price objective on AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Jefferies Group set a €7.00 ($8.64) price objective on AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs set a €7.80 ($9.63) price objective on AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($9.14) price objective on AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($9.26) price objective on AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($9.26) price objective on AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.36 ($9.08).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.30 ($7.78) on Wednesday. AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 has a 1-year low of €4.10 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €6.75 ($8.33).

