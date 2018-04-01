Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) and Arrow Financial (AROW) Critical Survey

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) and Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Xenith Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 26.11% 11.64% 1.04% Xenith Bankshares 24.37% 5.98% 0.89%

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenith Bankshares has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Financial and Xenith Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xenith Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.98%. Xenith Bankshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.23%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Xenith Bankshares.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xenith Bankshares does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Xenith Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Xenith Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Xenith Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $112.30 million 4.22 $29.32 million N/A N/A Xenith Bankshares $103.54 million 7.59 $57.04 million N/A N/A

Xenith Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrow Financial.

Summary

Xenith Bankshares beats Arrow Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National). It operates in community banking industry segment. The Company’s business consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its two banks. It provides advisory and administrative services and coordinates the general policies and operation of the banks. The Company offers a range of commercial and consumer banking, and financial products. Its deposit base consists of deposits derived from the communities it serves. Through its banks’ trust operations, the Company provides retirement planning, trust and estate administration services for individuals, and pension, profit-sharing and employee benefit plan administration for corporations.

Xenith Bankshares Company Profile

Xenith Bankshares, Inc., formerly Hampton Roads Bankshares, Inc., is a bank holding company for Xenith Bank. Xenith Bank is a commercial bank specifically targeting the banking needs of middle market and small businesses, local real estate developers and investors, and retail banking clients. Xenith Bank’s regional area of operations spans from Baltimore, Maryland, to Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, complementing its presence in greater Washington, D.C., greater Richmond, Virginia, and greater Hampton Roads, Virginia. Its service and products consist primarily of taking deposits from, and making loans to, its target customers within its target markets. It offers other banking related specialized products and services to its customers, such as travelers’ checks, coin counters, wire services, online banking and safe deposit box services. Additionally, it offers commercial customers various cash management products, including remote deposit.

