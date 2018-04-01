Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 1,564,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,968,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.52% and a negative net margin of 116.17%. analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,229,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,194,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,282.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,400 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 252.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,958,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,177.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,707,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

