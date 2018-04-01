Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $5.22 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 332,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,275,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 36.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 506,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 135,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,146,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elbert O. Hand sold 1,466 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $98,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 600 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,501,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

AJG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,469.41, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

