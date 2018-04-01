Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199,865.19, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $3,073,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

