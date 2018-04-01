Ascential PLC (ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 420.56 ($5.81).

ASCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.97) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Ascential from GBX 315 ($4.35) to GBX 325 ($4.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.08) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Ascential (LON ASCL) traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 421 ($5.82). The stock had a trading volume of 12,191,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,640.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,420.00. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 303.70 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 421 ($5.82).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

About Ascential

Ascential plc is an international business-to-business media company. The Company is focused on essential products that connect and inform business professionals. It operates through two segments: Exhibitions & Festivals, and Information Services. The Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes large-scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals, where customers come together to form business relationships and transact.

