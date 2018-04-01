Ashford Inc (AINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ashford and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashford from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snow Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.01. 3,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330. The stock has a market cap of $198.64, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of -0.30. Ashford has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

Ashford announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ashford Inc (AINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ashford-inc-ainc-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Ashford

Ashford Inc provides asset management and advisory services to other entities, primarily within the hospitality industry. The Company operates in the segment of asset and investment management, which includes managing the day-to-day operations of Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc (Ashford Prime) and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.