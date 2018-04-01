AsiaCoin Trading 33.7% Lower This Week (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. AsiaCoin has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $1,192.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AsiaCoin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One AsiaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Profile

AsiaCoin (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 1,405,427,345 coins. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first year stake interest set at a high 100% – whcih subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no premine. “

AsiaCoin Coin Trading

AsiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AsiaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

