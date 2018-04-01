Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resinco Capital Partners (ARS)

Resinco Capital Partners (LON:ARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.28) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

ARS remained flat at $GBX 11.75 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Resinco Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.21).

