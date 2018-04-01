Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price

Media headlines about Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.8500287240988 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.60 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $7.06 on Friday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

