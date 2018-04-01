Barclays Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (G) a €13.80 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €13.80 ($17.04) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.33 ($20.16).

G traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €15.73 ($19.42). 13,790,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($20.35).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

