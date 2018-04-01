Associated British Foods (ABF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have GBX 3,000 ($41.45) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABF. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.74) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($51.12) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($48.36) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($48.36) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.83) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,376.81 ($46.65).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,491 ($34.42) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($34.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,387 ($46.79).

In other news, insider Michael McLintock bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($37.52) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($281,431.33).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

